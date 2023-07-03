Driver’s arm amputated when vehicle overturns while avoiding alleged drag racers

Durban — The driver of a vehicle had to have his arm amputated when his vehicle overturned when he attempted to avoid drag racers in Canelands. Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said that a man’s arm was amputated after his vehicle overturned on the R102 in Canelands, Verulam, on Friday afternoon.

Balram said that Rusa members arrived at the scene at approximately 6.19pm and discovered a white Mercedes Benz Sprinter lying on its side. “The driver was located next to the wreckage. His right arm was amputated in the accident,” Balram said. He said that the driver’s passenger, a female, told reaction officers that they were travelling in the direction of Verulam when the driver suddenly veered to avoid two cars that were drag racing.

Balram said that the seriously injured driver was stabilised at the scene by medics from a private ambulance service before being transported to the hospital by ambulance. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident in April, a 17-year-old’s arm was amputated when a taxi and TLB tractor crashed in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said that Midlands EMS crews were dispatched to Dennis Shepstone Road in Hilton for a motor vehicle accident.

"Upon arrival, it was found that several school children were injured following an accident between a taxi and a TLB tractor, with one of them being a 17-year-old who sustained an arm amputation," Robertson said. He said that all patients were evaluated on scene by various ambulance services before being transported to various hospitals for further care.