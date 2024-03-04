Drugs and cigarettes worth almost R1m seized during arrest of six suspected drug dealers in Durban

Durban — Six suspected drug dealers were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday following their arrest during a multi-disciplinary operation. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that the suspects, aged between 31 and 61, were arrested on Friday, March 1, by Hawks members from Serious Organised Crime Investigation working with Crime Intelligence, Durban Metro Police and Customs for dealing in drugs.

The suspects were arrested following an intensive investigation by the police after an outcry from the Chatsworth community in unit 11. “Numerous undercover operations were conducted and suspects were identified. During the process, heroin capsules and pieces of crack cocaine to the street value of approximately R110 000 were seized,” Mhlongo said. He said that cases of dealing drugs were registered and warrants of arrest were issued, hence they were arrested.

“During the arrest, a luxury vehicle with no registration papers was seized from one of the suspects. Customs further seized master cases of cigarettes to the street value of R860 000. “They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today (Monday),” Mhlongo said. KZN Hawks head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona welcomed the arrests and applauded the good work done by the members.

According to information posted on the Metro Police Facebook page, in a breakthrough, joint efforts led to the dismantling of a drug syndicate operating in Chatsworth, Phoenix and Gauteng. “This syndicate, responsible for heroin and crack cocaine sales, negatively impacted our communities. Targets were strategically disrupted, with notable success in Gauteng and Durban,” said the post. It said that “five targets were apprehended in a simultaneous takedown, aligning with warrants issued in February 2024. A BMW X6, unregistered and linked to the target’s runner, was confiscated. The vehicle is under investigation at Chatsworth SAPS. Cigarettes valued at R860 000 and drugs worth R1 500 were seized. Four cellphones (R20 000 value) will be analysed.”