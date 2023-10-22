Dube TradePort says it does not support criminal activity after seizure of cocaine worth R80m

Durban — The Dube TradePort Corporation (DTPC) says it does not support criminal activity after drugs hidden in meat boxes were seized at a third-party facility at the Dube TradePort on Friday. Durban Harbour police officers seized drugs worth R80 million at a warehouse area of the King Shaka International Airport.

DTPC spokesperson Vincent Zwane confirmed that on Friday, drugs concealed in meat boxes were seized at a third-party facility managed and operated by a tenant. “DTPC does not support criminal activity of any kind and applauds the swift detection of illicit activities by the authorities. The swift work of the SAPS and our security teams signals our zero tolerance for criminal activities within our precinct,” Zwane said. He added that the DTPC is fully cooperating with the SAPS on the investigation. At this stage, no further information is available.

SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended the team for the disruption of transnational crimes in relation to the movement of drugs. “The SAPS is hard at work in disrupting and dismantling transnational organised crime that poses a significant threat to the communities that we serve. We continue to intensify and strengthen the detection of drug trafficking and associated organised crime. We are intensifying our safer festive operations, and there are more take-downs to come from the SAPS. We are warning those who are involved in such activities to surrender, or we will continue to sniff them out,” Masemola said. Police officers attached to the Durban Harbour has resulted in cocaine worth a street value of R80m being seized at a warehouse at the Dube TradePort within the King Shaka International Airport. Picture: SAPS National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that another intelligence-driven operation by police officers attached to the Durban Harbour has resulted in cocaine worth a street value of R80m being seized at a warehouse at the Dube Trade Port within King Shaka International Airport.

She said that members had been tracking various containers which arrived in the country via the Durban Harbour from Brazil. Police officers attached to the Durban Harbour has resulted in cocaine worth a street value of R80m being seized at a warehouse at the Dube TradePort within the King Shaka International Airport. Picture: SAPS “On Friday afternoon, members tracked a certain container to the Dube TradePort in which 228 blocks of cocaine were seized. The cocaine was found concealed in meat boxes and disguised as such,” Mathe said. “This is the second drug bust in the last two days after R70m worth of cocaine was also seized from a container at the Durban Harbour.

“Police are investigating a case of trafficking of drugs. Investigations are under way to establish the final destination of these drugs,” Mathe said. Mathe added that the SAPS continues to enhance cooperation with other law enforcement agencies across the world in a bid to clamp down on these illicit activities. She said the case would be handed over to the Hawks for investigation.

Police officers attached to the Durban Harbour has resulted in cocaine worth a street value of R80m being seized at a warehouse at the Dube TradePort within the King Shaka International Airport. Picture: SAPS In an unrelated incident on Wednesday, an intelligence-driven operation, led by members of the SAPS Durban Harbour and members of the Hawks in KZN, led to the drug bust of cocaine worth R70m. Mathe said that for the past month, SAPS Durban harbour members were monitoring and keeping surveillance on a vessel that was making its way to South Africa from Brazil Before the vessel arrived at the Port of Durban, members intercepted the identified vessel and mobilised various units and resources to conduct a search and seizure operation on the identified containers.