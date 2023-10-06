Durban abuzz with fans ahead of MTN8 final

Durban — EThekwini Municipality said it expected an economic injection with a total direct impact of about R43.7 million to the City’s economy from hosting the MTN 8 Final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates on Saturday. eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the estimated attendance at the Moses Mabhida Stadium for the game would be about 54 000.

Sisilana said football lovers would be expected to spend a few days before and after the final on Saturday. She said they expected an economic injection to have around a total direct impact of around R43 737 813 on the City’s economy. She added that with a multiplier impact, which means an indirect and induced injection of around R64 469 043, a total added to the City’s GDP, which is the direct, indirect and induced impact of around R108 206 856, is expected.

The City estimated a contribution of around R8 070 955 to its taxes. She added that the City expected a creation of around 208 employment opportunities, which could be full-time equivalent jobs. “The tourism prospects are very high. The MTN 8 Final is a national event as tickets were sold and purchased throughout the country.

“Hotels are fully booked, not only in Durban, but also in the surrounding towns. “There are activities initiated by both clubs in the final, as well as the competition sponsors. “The City is abuzz with activity and anticipation for the spectacular event. The tourism and hospitality industry has been stimulated. Township tourism and the informal economy are equally benefiting,” Sisilana stated.

She further added that following the security meeting the City held with the relevant authorities, a detailed security plan would be announced at a press conference on Friday. She said it was imperative that the football supporters arrived early at the stadium, as there would be other events organised for them in the stadium precinct. “Hollywoodbets Kings Park is hosting a church event on the same day of the final. While the kick-off is at 6pm, the gates will open at 2pm. Football lovers are discouraged from buying tickets on the streets, as these may be fake tickets,” Sisilana said.

Meanwhile, the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, said Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube would welcome visitors, soccer administrators and other stakeholders on behalf of the people of KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the match. “This coming weekend, sports tourism, the hospitality industry and other sectors of the economy will be stimulated as thousands of soccer lovers make their way to the Zulu kingdom for the MTN 8 Soccer Final,” Duma said. He said that with many of the visitors expected to arrive in Durban on Thursday, the KZN government were expecting improved overall hotel and B&B occupancy.