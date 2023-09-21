Durban beach clean-up promotes marine environment awareness

Durban — The South African Breweries in partnership with the eThekwini Municipality’s Cleansing Solid Waste Unit (CSW) initiated a clean-up along four sites in Isipingo and Merebank recently. This was part of the International Coastal Clean-up Day celebrated annually on September 16 aimed at creating awareness around the importance of the marine environment and promoting proper waste management practices.

International Coastal Clean-up Day is a global platform for ocean preservation public outreach and is acknowledged by millions of people across the world. The clean-up took place along a number of beaches, including Treasure, Dakota, Cuttings, Re-Union and the River Mouth. Zoleka Lisa, VP of corporate affairs said it was not just celebrating International Coastal Clean-up Day, but also part of their commitment to preserve the ocean’s environment.

“In commemoration of the International Coastal Clean-up Day, we are cognisant that our actions today will shape the world of tomorrow. Our partnership with Cleansing and Solid Waste is a testament to our commitment and intentions to play a role in preserving our oceans and environment. “By taking action we can create a positive ripple effect that extends far beyond this single day,” said Lisa. Lisa added that the partnership between SAB and CSW was established to ensure that a cleaner environment was created in the communities in which SAB operates.

The brewery recognises its responsibility to protect the environment and actively engages in activities and initiatives that promote sustainability. The waste collected during the clean-ups included clothing items, plastics, polystyrene food packaging, burnt candles, animal carcasses and beverage bottles. Lisa said that indicated that people were still not disposing of litter in the correct manner, which posed a threat to humans, the environment and marine life.

“SAB is proud of the partnership with CSW and the various projects initiated to date that are making a difference by reducing impact on the environment. Together, we can make a difference and create a sustainable future for all,” said Lisa. Last month, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda led a team of politicians, municipal employees and private sector stakeholders on a clean-up of Dakota and Reunion beaches as part of the municipality’s Spring clean-up campaign. At that time, Kaunda said: “It is everyone’s responsibility to keep the environment clean. Residents cannot continue to litter without being aware of the consequences to the environment. We must preserve nature.”