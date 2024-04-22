Durban Chef wins coveted ‘Hollywood’ Business Award

Durban — To push her limits, Chef Desiree Ngema started a cafe and bakery, known as Desbaked Cafe, at Moses Mabhida Stadium, while juggling being a mother of four children. The proof of her hard work was evident as she won the Hollywood Foundation KZN Bambelela Business Awards’ first prize, recently.

“I have always loved everything to do with making food, the art of it. The baking bug came later and I decided to go and study this culinary field so that I can equip myself with skills and be able to build a business that will grow sustainably,” she said. Ngema added that the biggest moment of her career was when she won the Hollywood Foundation KZN Bambelela Business Awards 1st prize. The fourth edition of the event was held recently at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban. “It has been one of the greatest highlights I have had so far. I aspire to achieve long-term sustainability of Desbaked and venture into building other brands in the culinary space,” she said.

Zandile Maseko, Hollywood Group board member, embraces Desiree Ngema of Desbaked (burnt orange dress), the first prize winner of the Bambelela Business Awards. Picture: Supplied Ngema said she was inspired by people who never gave up and continued to strive for success against all odds and businesses that have stood the test of time and created generational wealth. She said she faced the challenge of creating her masterpiece from the beginning. “It is harder to build a blueprint where you are building everything up from scratch, from systems to talent sourcing. It is easier to just buy a franchise and run it. The path I chose has made me pay a lot of school fees, it is just harder yet fulfilling when things start to take shape. The brand Desbaked has grown steadily in KZN and I am very proud of that,” said Ngema.

She said that when she is not working or running her business she spends time with her loved ones. “My kids are the best, believe it or not, but I love to cook. It is therapy for me. It’s all God’s grace. I am very proud of myself, I have worked hard over the past few years and it is paying off.” She said winning this prize would make her business soar to greater heights. “This will give Desbaked exposure and opportunities in spaces we were not able to reach, which will allow me to share skills and showcase our services. For example, we have Desbaked Café at Moses Mabhida Stadium, next to the AmaZulu Fan Experience, which more people can visit for coffee and cake or just have meetings there. It is a move in the right direction for Desbaked,” she said.

Ngema is also sharing her baking prowess with aspiring bakers. "There is a Desbaked Academy - we offer group and one-on-one classes," she said.