Durban Metro Police fitness tests postponed due to bad weather

Durban — The ongoing eThekwini Metro Police Officer 2023 intake fitness test process has been postponed for two days due to bad weather expected to hit Durban and surrounding arrears, which have already started in some of the areas.
The fitness test process takes place in Mayville, Cato Manor Sports Ground.
The affected applicants were those who were supposed to do a fitness test on Monday and will now have to attend the test on Wednesday, while those who were supposed to come on Tuesday will come on Thursday.
Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said the process is only postponed for two days; afterwards, everything will continue as usual.
“We had to postpone the dates due to the bad weather. However, everything will continue as normal afterwards. Only the fitness test process will be affected. The rest of the intake processes, including aptitude test and interview processes, are continuing as usual,’’ said Zungu.
He also said that they have already issued the message on social media, and affected applicants will receive the messages from the HR offices with new dates.
This comes after the South African Weather Service issued a Level 6 weather warning in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including eThekwini.
According to the weather service, heavy rainfall is expected on Monday.
This may result in localised flooding to formal and informal settlements and structural damage.
The eThekwini Municipality has also warned and urged the residents to take the necessary precautions. Motorists are warned to be extra cautious when driving. It also assured residents that the City's emergency teams are on high alert to monitor the situation.
The expected arrears to be affected are eThekwini Metro, Ugu, Harry Gwala, Ilembe, and uMgungundlovu district municipalities.
