Durban Metro Police fitness tests postponed due to bad weather

Durban — The ongoing eThekwini Metro Police Officer 2023 intake fitness test process has been postponed for two days due to bad weather expected to hit Durban and surrounding arrears, which have already started in some of the areas.

The affected applicants were those who were supposed to do a fitness test on Monday and will now have to attend the test on Wednesday, while those who were supposed to come on Tuesday will come on Thursday.

Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said the process is only postponed for two days; afterwards, everything will continue as usual.

“We had to postpone the dates due to the bad weather. However, everything will continue as normal afterwards. Only the fitness test process will be affected. The rest of the intake processes, including aptitude test and interview processes, are continuing as usual,’’ said Zungu.