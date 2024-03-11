Durban North businesses give contractors an ultimatum

Durban — Glen Anil business owners have blamed the electricity outages in the business district on roadworks under way on North Coast Road. Following a meeting with concerned businesses and residents, the business owners gave the contractors until 5pm on Monday (today) to provide solutions to the problem or they will shut down operations on Tuesday.

Businesses on Columbine Place, in Durban North, did not have an electricity supply between February 28 and March 7. They believe that they are at risk if contractors hit another cable while digging the road. Business owners also raised concerns over a lack of service delivery that has led to surrounding residential roads being damaged. This is partially related to eThekwini Municipality employees – affiliated with the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) – who downed tools demanding pay increases. Saturday’s meeting aimed to find a solution for the constant damages caused by the contractors to underground electricity cables causing power outages. A solution was sought to the trucks damaging roads and trees on the residential roads in Glen Anil, the incorrect or zero signage used and the lack of traffic department officials on site directing traffic.

A super link truck damaged the cover of a storm water drain at the corner of Harrison Drive and Wistaria Grove in Glen Hills, Durban North. Picture: Supplied Business owner Leanne Davies said that the contractors were not using the correct equipment to find the cables and this led to power outages. “The company responsible is not doing things above board, hence the meeting. The staff here on Columbine Road are threatening to protest and stop the workers actually repairing the road because their livelihoods have been affected. When there are outages, there is no work and people are on short time.” Davies, who also represents the Columbine Place Businesses, claimed that contractors have not received any clear plans from the municipality and one of the contractors told her that they are just digging.

According to an electrician, Davies said the machinery used to trace cables costs approximately R15 000. “These contractors do not have the machine. We have our own electrical technicians and they say that is the reason for cables being damaged or cut.” The businesses raised safety issues that could increase. Due to the roadworks, heavy duty trucks are diverting and using roads in the residential area.

Residents are concerned about frequent collisions on these congested routes. She said the truck drivers disregard the safety of road users. A resident said a super-link truck snaked through a residential road damaging a stormwater drain that had been in place for 47 years. Residents are also concerned about a pre-school on Harrison Drive, putting children at risk.

A trucks uprooted a tree in the residential area of Glen Anil. Picture: Supplied The municipality said it was working with law enforcement agencies, and that the City is strengthening security at its various depots to allow employees to carry out their duties. “Teams are working tirelessly to attend to reported electricity faults, prioritising major power outages in several areas across the City.” eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “Please note that any concerns raised by ratepayers or business in a formal meeting will be addressed directly with the parties concerned and not through a third party, or the media, to prevent the distortion of information.”