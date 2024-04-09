Durban South residents angry over lack of water

Durban South residents who have been without water for weeks have bashed the eThekwini Municipality for only releasing a statement about the matter on Monday. In a public notice issued on Monday, the municipality said it was working to resolve the challenge of intermittent water supply from Woodlands 3 and 4 Reservoir to the South Coast Augmentation system and the Amanzimtoti Water Works.

It said that this has affected several reservoirs which supply water to areas south of eThekwini, including to some parts of the Ugu District, which is also supplied by the Amanzimtoti Water Works. “Technical teams from the City are currently working to identify the cause of the bulk water supply interruption in order to undertake the necessary repairs,” the municipality said. “The municipality apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

Areas that have been affected by the low water volumes include: Parts of the Ugu District, Athlone Park, Ezimbokodweni, eManzimtoti CBD, Almond, Kingsburgh, Doonside, Panorama Park, Mgobhozini, Mfume, KwaSoni, Mashiwase, Nkwali, Lovu, Bhekulwandle, KwaMakhutha, Mkhazini, Ezimbokodweni, KwaFakazi, KwaMgendwa, Mahlathini, Ohlongeni, eKuphileni, Adams Mission, Umnini, Magabheni, Ehlanzeni, Thoyane, Illovo Beach, Umkhomazi, Craigeburn, Amahlongwa, Amalundi, Crowder Farm, uMlazi V Section, uMlazi Mission A, Isiphingo Beach, Isiphingo Hills, Orient Hills, uMlazi T section, Malukazi, and uMlazi U and Y sections. For more information regarding water supply, members of the public can download eThekwini Municipality’s Mobile App to log faults or send a WhatsApp to 073 1483 477. Alternatively, call the toll-free number at 080 311 1111 or email [email protected]

This is how residents reacted: Melissa Els said maybe just list the areas that don’t have water problems. “Again I ask why taxpayers are wasting their money, forever without electricity and water.”

Pamesha Ramlall said: “We want our water restored.” Khayo Hugo Zuma said: “It’s been over two weeks now here at KwaMakhutha without water. I'm not sure if we should accept just an apology, the only thing we can accept is at least a water tanker, not an apology.” MayaRose Nobel said: “We have had no water in KwaMakhutha for 2 weeks now and no tankers in sight, how long are we going to suffer like this? Water is a basic need.”

Masiya Fit said: “Another 2 weeks without water at Adams at least water shedding would be better…” Nomfundo MaNyukela Mlotshwa Ngcamu asked when the matter would be resolved because it has been two months since they have had water. She said they do not get water tankers to supply the community of Folweni in Golokodo. Hlobsile Mshibe said: “It’s been 2 weeks without water in our area F section uMlazi. Last night (Monday) you only released it for 30 minutes. This morning (Tuesday) it has gone back to square one. How are we supposed to survive, especially with the toilets within the house?????”