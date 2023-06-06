Durban Tourism to honour service providers, entrepreneurs

Durban — It is all systems go for the Durban Tourism Business Awards (DTBA) 2023, as Durban Tourism prepares to honour its tourism service providers and entrepreneurs. The DTBA aims to raise the bar of local tourism products and market them to potential visitors. It also aims to identify and award excelling products within the sector that can be packaged and marketed nationally and globally to attract visitors to our shores.

The most anticipated event will take place on June 15, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre (Durban ICC). eThekwini Mayor councillor Mxolisi Kaunda said the platform aimed to ensure that local tourism businesses remain relevant and that Durban remained a destination of choice for visitors. “Tourism is an important sector that contributes significantly to the City’s economy. Our aim is to encourage more investment into the industry. We are excited to host the second edition of these prestigious awards. It is an important initiative by the City as we seek to recognise and encourage small and big businesses in the tourism sector,” Kaunda said.

It is believed that Durban is the first metro in South Africa to have created tourism awards, which are aimed at honouring innovation and excellence within the tourism sector. Winners from among the 155 nominees will be announced during the glitzy ceremony, which will be streamed live on Durban Tourism's social media platforms. The categories focus areas include service excellence which has subcategories such as accommodation, visitor experience and restaurants, meetings, exhibitions, special events, tourist guides, tour operators, rickshaw pullers, crafters, event owners and promoters.

Under the sustainable development category, there is a universal accessibility sub-category, while the entrepreneurship subcategories include emerging tourism entrepreneur of the year and the upcoming filmmakers. The mayoral special achievements awards have five subcategories, namely investment, creative industry, township and rural investment economy development, hospitality, and product owners with disability. The criteria for the mayoral awards include consistent business retention, business expansion, job creation and remaining competitive in offering and the extent of putting Durban as a destination on the map.

The first runner-up will bag a prize to the value of R35 000, while the second runner-up will walk away with R25 000. The special mayoral category winners will be awarded an international study tour worth R100 000. The mayoral award winners from last year were part of the Durban Tourism destination marketing trip to the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

The trip took place from May 1 to 4 this year. The trip aimed to help them find a market for their products and Durban, as well as cement new partnerships. The winners included the Wushwini Pan-African Centre, Max's Lifestyle, Oceans Mixed-Use uMhlanga Development, and Stained-Glass TV Productions.