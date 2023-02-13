Eight suspects in court for allegedly robbing KZN traffic department of 12 pistols, laptops, registration certificates

Durban – Eight suspects accused of a business robbery at a traffic department in KwaZulu-Natal have appeared in court after their arrest over the weekend. KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that the Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with Port Shepstone Tactical Response Team, Provincial Task Team and Harry Gwala District members arrested eight suspects for business robbery which happened at Umzimkhulu Traffic Department.

Mhlongo said it is alleged that on January 24 two security guards at Umzimkhulu Traffic Department were accosted by the suspects at gunpoint. “The suspects tied them up and used a grinder to cut the safe open,” Mhlongo said. “Twelve 9mm pistols with live rounds of ammunition, four laptops, four batches of eNaTIS vehicle registration certificates, one car wash pressure washer, and one Hoover vacuum cleaner were stolen.”

Mhlongo said that a case of business robbery was reported at Umzimkhulu police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for intensive investigation. "On February 10, 2023, Velile Mzizi, 33, was found in possession of a 9mm pistol during a roadblock. Hawks members were mobilised and a joint operation was swiftly conducted. "It was established that the recovered firearm was stolen from Umzimkhulu Traffic Department. Members proceeded to various places of residence where the accused, Ayanda Maqaqa, 30, Sibongeleni Radebe, 32, Zethule Jikazi, 33, Siyabonga Shazi, 37, Sibhekile Mlambo, 36, Nhlakanipho Ntamo, 33, and Sam Nkhona, 28, were arrested over the weekend," Mhlongo said.

Eight suspects have appeared in court for the robbery of 12 9mm pistols with live rounds of ammunition, four laptops, four batches of eNaTIS vehicle registration certificates, one car wash pressure washer, and one Hoover vacuum cleaner were stolen. Picture: SAPS “During the arrest, eight more 9mm pistols with live rounds of ammunition, two batches of eNaTIS documents, a Hoover vacuum cleaner and car wash pressure washer were recovered.” Mhlongo said that the accused briefly appeared in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on Monday (today) and were remanded in custody. “The case was postponed to February 20, 2023,” Mhlongo said.