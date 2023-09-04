eThekwini ANC Women’s League has new leadership

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi’s chances of being elected as the new ANC Women’s League provincial chairperson when a conference re-run takes place were boosted at the weekend. This is after the eThekwini faction that backed her during the nullified conference last month emerged victorious in the regional women’s league conference at the weekend.

A slate under Mpume Mabaso, who is a strong backer of Sithole-Moloi, made a clean sweep at the weekend conference with all positions uncontested. Mabaso was elected as the new regional secretary while eThekwini Municipality chief whip Sne Sishange was elected as chairperson. The deputy secretary position went to Ntombi Ndlela, a councillor in eThekwini, while Gugu Sibiya would deputise Sishange. Lindiwe Ndimande was elected treasurer. Speaking to the Daily News on Monday, Mabaso confirmed that their win was a boost for Sithole-Moloi, as many of them supported her slate during the nullified conference early last month.

She said her new leadership will make sure the region goes to the provincial conference re-run more united than before in order to speak with one voice on the new leadership that must be elected. Left: Bongi Sithole -Moloi who contested the chairperson position in the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women's League’s disputed conference pictured with her running mate for secretary position Matho Shozi. They have been appointed as task team convener and coordinator respectively. Photo supplied “It is no secret that many of us had voted for a side that wanted Sithole-Moloi to be elected the chairperson of the Women’s League in the province. We are grateful for the responsibility that was bestowed upon us by the branches of the Women’s League in eThekwini. Ours now is working hard to unite the region into one solid force,” said Mabaso. Mabaso is the one who successfully challenged the legitimacy of the provincial conference that has since been nullified by the national leadership.

Mabaso wrote to the national leadership and asked it to nullify the election of a slate that was led by Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza as chairperson which the national leadership acceded to. Last Friday, the national leadership announced the appointment of the provincial task team, Sithole-Moloi as the convener and Matho Shozi as the co-ordinator. The positions are equivalent to the chairperson and secretary respectively and the leadership was expected to formally introduce the task team to the public on Monday afternoon.