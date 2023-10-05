eThekwini areas are left without water due to a burst in the Northern Aqueduct

Durban — Numerous areas in Durban might be experiencing a water outage on Thursday because emergency repairs are being conducted on the Northern Aqueduct bulk pipeline. That was according to the eThekwini Municipality on Thursday morning, which informed residents of emergency repairs being undertaken on the Northern Aqueduct line due to a burst.

“The bulk line was shut this morning to carry out the necessary repairs which are expected to be completed this evening,” the municipality said. “During the repair process, certain high-level areas will have no water supply as the reservoir outlets are closed. “Water supply is expected to be restored this evening when the repairs are completed.”

The municipality said that these areas would be affected: Avoca Hills, Corovoca, Khabazela, Duffs Road, and Quarry Heights.

Court Town Place, Pomegranate Road, Avocado Grove, Tiger Lily Place, Quartz Place, Street 128844, Shale Place, and Sandstone Road.

Ridge Place, Whinstone Grove, Centre Place, Forest Close, Street 128845, 120847, 120848, 120851, and 12052.

Mount Edgecombe Hospital, Mount Edgecombe Estate, Broadland, Southridge, Stonebridge, and Clayfield.

Bishop Gate Road, Pillargate Place, Landsgate Place, Risegate Place, and Restgate Road.

Sunford, Hannaford, Phoenix Highway, Longcroft, Longbury, Plaza, Southberry, and Eastbury.

Groove End, Sastri Park, Caneside, Canehaven, Woodview, and the Grove End area.

Phoenix Industrial Park, Whetfern, Whetstone, and Triplen Circle.

Westham, Trenance Manor, Gandhi Settlement, Lenham, Fernham, Brookdale Whetstone, Bhambayi, and Amoati.

Woodview, Cornubia, Ottawa, Palmview, and Trenance Park.

Simunye Avenue, Corobrik Industrial Area, Eleka Road, Mount Moriah Drive, Zwela Street, Mela Street, Zinza Place, Rainbow Street, and Umkhutu Place.

Mountview Area and Brindhavan.

Southridge, Glenhaven, Parkgate, and Rietriver.

Dawncrest, Oaklands, Surya Heights, Sanna Township, Mountview, Parkgate, and Trenance Old Phase.

Amaoti, Trenance Park New and Old Phase, Redcliffe, Buffelsdraai, Groenburg Estate, Tea Estate, Valley View, Madrona Drive, Bottlebrush, Celtic, and Cottonwood. The municipality added that for more information regarding water supply, the public could download eThekwini Municipality’s mobile app to log faults or send a WhatsApp to 073 1483 477. Alternatively, call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or email [email protected].