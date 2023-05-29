eThekwini embarks on old buildings demolition campaign

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality said it was embarking on a campaign to demolish old, dilapidated buildings in order to clean up the city and bring back the aesthetic beauty for which Durban is known. Kicking off the campaign, the municipality last week brought down the derelict Saira Essa Building that stood at 97 Ingcuce Street in the central business district (CBD).

The building was demolished last week after years of being in a dilapidated state, which impacted negatively on the aesthetics of the CBD precinct. eThekwini head of communications Lindiwe Khuzwayo said the demolition was another success of the Problem Buildings Division, whose objective was to encourage and enforce the renovation of problem buildings by their owners. The City intended to use the now vacant site for a mixed-use development in its future development, Khuzwayo said. It is understood that many of these structures are now set for the wrecking-ball treatment.

Besides being an eyesore, the municipality said there had been a huge outcry from the business community and residents that these old buildings had become breeding grounds for crime and hide-outs for criminals. In 2010, the City initiated a comprehensive programme aimed at enhancing its urban landscape. As part of this initiative, the property at 97 Ingcuce Street was earmarked for full demolition.

Owing to legal proceedings initiated by traders using the premises for storage purposes, only a partial demolition was carried out at the time. Khuzwayo stated that the City engaged in consistent talks with the affected traders to prepare for a proposed mixed-use, high-rise development, with commercial facilities occupying the ground floor. An agreement was eventually reached to accommodate the traders at Ascot Park where they would have adequate storage facilities for their goods and equipment. The traders were successfully relocated on the 22nd of this month.

With the necessary processes concluded, the Business Support Unit secured the requisite demolition permit. Khuzwayo said a contractor took over the site and pavements on May 23, and the demolition was completed two days later. The site is currently in the process of being cleared of all remaining rubble and debris. Once this process is concluded, the property will be secured and the scheduled redevelopment project will continue.

“This successful demolition operation is testament to the Problem Buildings Division’s recent accelerated interventions and efforts, achieved through collaboration with other departments including the Business Support Unit, Human Settlements, Architectural Services and metro police.” Khuzwayo said the City encouraged all property owners to regularly maintain their properties to ensure a safe and aesthetically pleasing environment for all residents. CBD CPF member and informal traders co-ordinator Themba Mkhize said the municipality must convert some of those old buildings to be used by the informal traders in order to provide them with spaces to trade from and also store their wares.