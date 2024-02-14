eThekwini Human Settlements head removed

Durban — eThekwini Municipality removed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from the chairperson position of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Services committee. The removal of EFF Councillor Themba Mvubu from the position was undertaken at the eThekwini Executive Meeting on Wednesday.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said they welcome the move because since his deployment to the committee “Mvubu has been out of depth, clueless and failed dismally to discharge effectively his political oversight role over 8 500 municipal workers”. Mtolo said the ANC has no doubt that following Mvubu’s removal, residents of eThekwini Municipality will begin to experience improvements in the management and provision of water and electricity services. “In the face of water interruptions and electricity outages that affect various communities, Mvubu has always been absent in action. His absence confirmed widespread allegations that his preoccupation was advancing his personal interests,” Mtolo said.

Adding that being in charge of a combined asset portfolio of units attached to human settlements valued at more than R140 billion, Mvubu saw a chance to become “an instant millionaire forgetting that the assets belonged to residents”. Mtolo said the ANC believed he was capable of ensuring effectiveness in the utilisation of the R43.7 billion budget allocated to Engineering, eThekwini Transport Authority, Water and Sanitation, Electricity, Cleaning and Solid Waste. “We gave him a chance, hoping he was going to improve. Instead, he disappointed us. Importantly, we agree with the report presented by the National ANC Local Government Intervention that points out that coalitions have weakened the ANC’s capacity to deliver and further compromised our standing in society,” Mtolo said.

On Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance led a debate to dissolve the eThekwini council. “After weeks of calling for the dissolution and fighting for the frustrated residents of this once great city, we have secured a date where the outcome could result in fresh elections and new leadership in the city,” said DA KZN leader, Francois Rodgers. He added that a picket was held outside the Durban ICC ahead of the full council sitting as part of the DA’s ongoing call for an early election in eThekwini. The EFF had not issued a statement on the matter.