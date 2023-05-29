eThekwini Municipality says it has done away with water rationing, but residents aren’t so sure

Durban — Following the circulation of a water rationing schedule, the eThekwini Municipality said that it has done away with water rationing. Last year, the municipality implemented water rationing from June 20, 2022, to ensure a balanced and equal supply of water to all residents and businesses. The process was implemented in areas supplied by the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant, which is operated and managed by Umgeni Water. The reduced water supply was the result of extensive damage to two water pipelines caused by floods in April 2022. The water rationing was expected to remain in place for 12 months until repairs were completed.

In a brief statement, the municipality said: “Residents are informed that the water rationing schedule being shared on various groups is no longer applicable in the City.” The municipality said that water rationing was implemented by the municipality in June 2022 following reduced water supply at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant after the April floods. “The City has since done away with water rationing and therefore the current schedule being circulated is false,” the municipality said.

This is how residents reacted: Nombuso Mashinini Mzolo said: “So if I may ask, what is happening at Umlazi H Section, especially ko 1… Because water is still being rationed. Even now there is no water.” Prisci Vardhan said: “Shallcross, almost every other day we don't have any water, without any warning together with load shedding.”

Responding to Prisci Vardhan, Roshina Sirkar said it was happening everywhere. “I am in Verulam and we didn't have water for a week. Then it returns for a few hours and it's brown. It's the new South Africa.” Ronnie Maharaj asked: “When did water rationing stop?”

Sharon Sukdeo said that in Chatsworth, they had no water for hours every day. Samantha McDonald said: “Why are you saying that was false because even here in Folweni we don't have water?” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.