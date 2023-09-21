eThekwini unveils renewable energy and water reuse pilot plants

Durban — The City of eThekwini has commissioned renewable energy and water reuse demonstration pilot plants as part of exploring sustainable solutions to address the ongoing energy and water supply challenges it is facing. Councillor Thembo Ntuli, chairperson of the Economic Development and Planning Committee, unveiled the demonstration plants on behalf of mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

The exercise included the reuse water demonstration plant installed at the KwaMashu Wastewater Treatment Works and the micro-hydroelectric turbine integration system at uMhlanga Rocks Reservoir 2. The City’s water and sanitation unit signed a memorandum of agreement with MEB Energy and ALTERELEC technology companies to explore innovative technologies. ALTERELEC designed and installed the compact 56kW micro-hydroelectric turbine integration system at the uMhlanga Rocks Reservoir 2 site.

The goal is to assist the municipality in recovering untapped energy in its water distribution network and conservation. The water reuse plant by MEB Energy treats secondary effluent to produce potable water that meets the South African National Standard (SANS 241:2015). As the City continues to test various technologies, the water reuse plant is its second pilot project for recycled water following the remix demonstration plant, which is a combined water reuse and reverse osmosis desalination process.

Ntuli said that the City was being proactive to prevent a dire situation in the future, as water demand continued to grow. “It is significant that today we witness how renewable energy solutions can play a role in improving water and electricity supply. “Today’s site visit comes hot on the heels of an important announcement – that Durban will host the 19th World Water Conference in 2025.

“As the leadership of eThekwini Municipality, we are delighted to get the opportunity, not only to showcase the city, but to play a leading role in the advancement of water reuse technology,” he said. Ntuli said the Reuse Monitoring Programme project would produce standards and guidelines beyond SANS241 for reuse projects in the city. Ntuli added that the result from the pilot projects would assist the City in implementing its alternate new water scheme whose feasibility study was under way, while the renewable energy plant was in the procurement phase.

The water reuse and renewable energy projects would be undertaken through public-private partnerships while the City conducts oversight. These projects are part of the City's water and sanitation security of water supply plan, climate change strategies and KZN reconciliation strategies, which were adopted by the council.