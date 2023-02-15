eThekwini’s ongoing power failures affecting water supply

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has indicated it was working to resolve power outages affecting water systems. The municipality said city technicians were working to resolve ongoing power failures that were affecting the water supply in various parts of the City.

“The ongoing interruption of water supply in various eThekwini areas is due to power outages compounded by load shedding, which subsequently affects the operation of water systems,” the municipality said. “This has led to water outages in several areas across the City.” It said that affected areas include:

Pinetown South System: Inteke, Intake Emasayithini, Demat, Welbedacht West, Luganda, Nsizwakazi, Savannah Park, Khoseleni, Klaarwater, Parts of Mariannridge, Hlanganisisa Road, Fig Road, Progress Road.

Wyebank BPT: KwaDabeka A, B, C, D, E, F, R, P, K, KK Hostel, I, T and H. “In the meantime, the City will continue to deploy tankers to affected areas,” the municipality said. It apologised to its consumers for the inconvenience. “We urge communities to be patient as we work through this difficult period that the country is facing due to constraints on the national power grid,” the municipality said.

For more information regarding water supply, the public can contact the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected] On Tuesday, the municipality said its engineers and Toyota engineers were working round the clock to repair the Toyota High Voltage Sub-station. The municipality said the sub-station was among those that were severely damaged during the April floods last year.

“An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is under way,” the municipality said. “Several other industrial customers are affected; however, efforts are being made to reroute supply from alternative sub-stations.” The municipality said engineers expected to restore the power supply in the next 48 hours.