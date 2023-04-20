eThekwini’s proposed tariff increases raise community’s ire

Durban — The Phoenix Civic Movement (PCM), north of Durban, has slated the eThekwini Municipality’s proposed tariff increases, saying they are the highest in the country. There has been no broad consultation or consensus with ratepayers and civic organisations, said PCM leader Vivian Pillay.

Decrying what he called the “political proxies”, Pillay said they had no mandate from residents to take such decisions that affect them unilaterally. The PCM is the voice of the people, and they are calling for a moratorium on the proposed tariff increases until constituency-based meetings are convened, he said. “The people of Phoenix are burdened with high, estimated lights and water bills, which they are struggling to settle every month. We are being traumatised and our dignity and self-respect is snatched from us, as we find ourselves struggling to put food on the table.”

Pillay said the culture of non-payment from more than 500 informal settlements and rural communities had a big impact on the city’s coffers. Pillay said the eThekwini mayor proposed a R50 flat rate for informal settlements and a R100 for rural communities, for lights and water, which was rejected by them. eThekwini residents have to subsidise this culture of non-payment, he said, adding that it is a travesty of justice.

“We are all human beings and have to be treated equally, irrespective of political affiliation. The municipality does not have the political will to end the culture of non-payment. PCM is, therefore, calling for all outstanding arrears to be written off, and a flat rate for all poor households. “The municipality can use the R1.5 billion it received from the national government for flood relief, or request debt relief funds like other municipalities do.” The eThekwini municipality was rife with corruption and tender fraud, which was having a negative effect on service delivery, Pillay said.

"We have a brain disease called corruption and cadre deployment, which is also having a negative impact. We are want our rights and dignity to be recognised in pursuit of a better life for all." eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, while tabling the draft budget last week, said that the economic climate had made above-inflation tariff increases inevitable, citing the Eskom and Umgeni Water Board hikes and salary increases as the three biggest contributors to the new tariffs that the city had proposed. The draft budget, now out for public comment, makes a series of proposals on the billing structure at the start of the financial year on July 1.

The budget includes the following proposed tariff increases: Property rates: 8.9% increase on average. Water: 14.9% residential and 15.9% for business. Sanitation: 11.9% for residential and 12.9% for business. Electricity: 21.91% increase for all, subject to approval from the National Energy Regulator of SA. Refuse: 8% for domestic and 7-9% for sundry and business. Municipality spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said the concerns about the proposed increases had been noted. “We would like to remind residents that this is the period of public consultation.

“Citizens and stakeholders are encouraged to raise their views about the proposed increases, so they can be considered before the budget approval in May/June,” she said. “It is also important to note that as much as inflation levels are a key factor in deciding tariff increases, they are not the only factor to influence the decision. Other factors are considered during the process of budget preparation. “These include maintenance and ensuring that services will be delivered efficiently to all.