EXCLUSIVE: Duma’s plan to fix truck chaos

Durban — Truck congestion facing KwaZulu-Natal’s two ports – prime contributors to the economy of the province – are being dealt with to enhance the freight sector. Siboniso Duma, the ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson and MEC for KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, said the Richards Bay and Durban ports managed by Transnet Port Terminals are one of the main contributors to the gross domestic product of the country.

Concerns around truck congestion on the roads near both the ports were being outlined by stakeholders, he said. “The new infrastructure and railway strategy will enhance the freight sector in the province,” he said. In an exclusive interview with the Daily News, Duma said the ANC has performed and served in terms of various facets of economic development despite ongoing challenges.

Duma said projections have shown that KZN has done exceptionally well in terms of employment over the last two quarters despite unemployment. The water and electricity crises have been addressed and the ANC believes citizens are happy with the governing party’s performance, Duma said. “Cyril Ramaphosa, the president, announced that the ANC created over 2 million jobs in the country. KwaZulu-Natal contributed almost 200 000 jobs,” Duma said.

“Historically, we used to have a paramount influence on the textile and automotive industry. We still have Toyota in Durban,” he said. Duma said that in the near future, Richards Bay will be an energy hub that will produce almost 750 megawatts, while Eskom produces 3 000MW. The development of infrastructure had contributed to the impressive matric results achieved by schools in the province, he said.

“The growth indicates that performance of schools in KZN are a result of the harvest in terms of the infrastructural development.” Duma also boasted about the local tourism sector, which he said has been making an extremely positive recovery despite previous obstacles. “The province attracted almost 7 million visitors during the festive holidays indicating that the economy is slowly contributing to what is required in the province.”

Duma said people have witnessed various developments; one was the government’s investment of more than R3 billion and over R7bn in the Sappi Saiccor upgrade and expansion project, which he believes contributed to boosting the economy and attracting tourists. On Thursday, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) Eastern Regional managing executive Moshe Mohlonti announced that Transnet has set aside funds to undertake massive road maintenance which he said had not been maintained for more than six years. Mohlonti said Maydon Wharf and Bayhead Roads are within the harbour, but belonged to eThekwini Municipality; they had to be transferred to Transnet for it to maintain them.

Mohlonti said these roads led to the 54 port terminals. Eastern region ports are the Durban and Richards Bay ports. Transnet also announced the building of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Richards Bay. “We are also going to expand Bayhead Road with several lanes to ease truck congestion. We are thinking of adding two lanes for incoming and three for outgoing directions,” said Mohlonti. TNPA will also fix roads in Richards Bay damaged by a huge backlog of trucks that transport coal for export. Mohlonti emphasised that he was not referring to John Ross Highway, because it is a provincial road. He also announced that a truck park will be built in Richards Bay for the better management of trucks entering the port to offload coal. Trucks will now wait at the park and come to the port when they are called.

Besides being a headache for other road users, the truck congestion in Richards Bay has opened up new business opportunities for truck stop centres along the N2 stretching up to Mtubatuba. Transnet said it has received six requests from businesses that want to build truck stop centres. The port authority is encouraging those who have land to grasp the business opportunities created by an increased demand for coal. Mohlonti also said things were now running smoothly in Richards Bay since the port authority cleared the trucks backlog. Durban port has also been cleared of ships backlog, he said. Last year, there was an outcry from businesses when more than 60 ships were stuck at sea waiting to enter the port to offload goods. This prompted an oversight visit by DA leader John Steenhuisen, who criticised the government for the poor management of ports. The Richards Bay truck congestion forced President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to visit the port. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.