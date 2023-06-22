Fake Msunduzi municipal official collecting job applications for R1 000

Durban — Msunduzi Local Municipality has warned its residents of a fraudster posing as a municipal official. “Please be advised that a man is posing as a municipal official collecting job applications outside the AS Chetty building for a fee amounting to R1 000,” the municipality said in a public notice.

“The municipality does not tolerate any type of fraudulent activity and does not accept any monetary gifts in exchange for unemployment.” The municipality urged residents to be aware of scammers and to report any suspicious activity immediately to the SAPS. Reacting to the public notice, resident Londeka KamaShange Nomanzi said they would have believed the man because they are desperate.

Nondumiso Khoza asked why the police were never called because the man’s whereabouts are known. Nomagugu Ngcukumane Ka Zuma said that they were going to pay because they were desperate for jobs. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, in April the eThekwini Municipality warned the public about a job scam where hopefuls are told they need to pay if they do not have the necessary documentation.

The municipality said: “JOB SCAM ALERT “Members of the public are alerted to a scam that claims individuals are being offered a job at eThekwini Municipality but they need to pay if they do not have some of the required documents such as an ITC report or a police clearance. This is a scam and the public is advised not to send any money.”

Reacting to the scam alert, Slindile Slow Madlala informed the municipality that a Lubanzi Xaba working in the municipality’s human resources department said he was one of those scamming people. Responding to Madlala, the municipality thanked her for sharing the information. However, the municipality said that none of their records, including those from the human resources department, have a Lubanzi Xaba. “That is why we are alerting the public to be vigilant, because there are scammers pretending to be municipal employees. It is possible that the person you (Madlala) are speaking about has another name,” the municipality said.