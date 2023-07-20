Family of RAF recipient, who was found murdered after being reported missing, living in fear

Durban — The family of Zandile Sitsheke, from Mayville, who was reported missing on June 30 and found murdered two days later near the river in Umbumbulu area, south of Durban, are now living in fear. The deceased’s daughter Vuyokazi Mboyi, said after the burial they would be relocating for their safety since there had been no arrest. Mboyi said they were not coping emotionally.

“What if this person comes after us? Since we don’t know why and who killed our mother,” she said. Mboyi said her mother would be buried in the Eastern Cape this weekend. The family suspect that her disappearance and murder could be linked to money she had received from the Road Accident Fund following her husband’s death in a car accident. Mboyi appealed to the SAPS to question her mother’s friend.

“She was the one who knew that my mother had received the payout. She was the last person to see my mother before she went missing. So as a family that will comfort us. We are happy with the way Umbumbulu police station is handling the case,” she said. Umbumbulu police are investigating a case of murder. Earlier this month, the Daily News reported that Sitsheke was on her way to attend driving lessons in Durban central but failed to keep the appointment.

At the time, Mboyi said they were suspecting a close friend’s involvement because she knew about the payout. She said that when they asked the friend about her mother's disappearance and she did not want to give them clear information. “She was the last person who saw my mother. The painful part is that she left a two-year old baby. We are emotionally distraught.”