On this day in history, July 14

Significant and interesting snippets of news, with a South African angle, from this day in history 1789 Bastille Day – the French Revolution begins with the storming of the much-hated Bastille Prison in Paris (now celebrated as France’s national day).

1933 Germany begins mandatory sterilisation of people with hereditary illnesses. 1957 The Soviet steamer Eshghbad sinks in Caspian Sea; 270 people drown. 1983 Mario Bros. is first released by Nintendo in Japan as an arcade game about an Italian-American plumber.

1987 Taiwan ends 37 years of martial law. 1992 386BSD is released by Lynne and William Jolitz, starting the open-source computer operating system revolution. Linus Torvalds releases Linux soon afterwards. 1998 Violence erupts in Richmond, reflecting political tensions between the ANC and the IFP.

2002 French President Jacques Chirac escapes an assassination attempt unscathed during Bastille Day celebrations. 2012 A suicide bomber attacks a wedding reception and kills 22 people and injures another 22 in northern Afghanistan. 2018 Haitian Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant resigns after violent protests against fuel price rises.