Festive season: 10 669 fines issued for roadworthiness offences and dangerous driving in eThekwini

Durban — A total of 10 669 fines have been issued by law enforcement authorities in eThekwini for roadworthiness offences and dangerous driving since the start of the festive season. This was revealed by eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Thursday when providing an update on the festive season and safety.

Kaunda said their law enforcement officers continue to maintain high visibility on the roads and at the city’s tourism sites. “Since the commencement of the festive season, 56 multidisciplinary law enforcement operations have been conducted in the city focusing on retrieving illegal firearms, arresting wanted suspects, drug trafficking, liquor licence compliance and stolen vehicles,” Kaunda said. He said the operations yielded the following results:

61 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol

10 669 fines issued for roadworthiness offences and dangerous driving

1 350 fines issued for traffic by-laws offences. Kaunda also commended residents and visitors for their good behaviour and co-operation with lifeguards. He said that since the start of the festive season, there have been no cases or incidents of drowning reported on Durban beaches. “Our lifeguards, pool attendants and law enforcement authorities will continue to be hard at work to ensure the safety and well-being of beachgoers during this period.

“Over 65 000 armbands have been issued for easy identification of children. Fifty-six children who were separated from their guardians have been reunited with families in a short period of time. We want to give credit to our seasonal childminders who are doing sterling work in looking after the separated children,” Kaunda said. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said motorists must also ensure that vehicles are in a roadworthy state. Lights, wipers, windscreens, brakes and tyres must be checked before the start of the journey. “Officers will not hesitate to discontinue or impound vehicles that are not roadworthy. More than 1 738 vehicles have been discontinued and 3 340 impounded since the start of the festive season on December 1,” the RTMC said.

“More than 4 160 motorists have been arrested. The majority were held for drunken-driving while others were detained for producing false documents and driving public transport contrary to operating permits. “Public transport operators are again reminded that their drivers have proper documents to drive and the vehicles are used on permitted routes and are not overloaded,” the RTMC said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.