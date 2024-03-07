First black-owned uMhlanga eatery serves ‘African flavour’

Durban — The first black businessman to own a restaurant on upmarket and aspirational Chartwell Drive in uMhlanga has promised an “African flavour” to his patrons. Durban’s Sibongiseni “Mageza” Mbambo opened Mushroom Lounge on 16 Chartwell Drive amid fanfare and the glitz of A-listers.

Mbambo was delighted that he finally got an opportunity to open his lounge in a sea of restaurants owned by other races. With fortitude, he promises an African vibe. Umhlanga, north of Durban, has been “traditionally an affluent area of rich white people with few black people living in and frequenting the area”.

Businessman Sibongiseni Mbambo is the first black person to own a restaurant on popular Chartwell Drive in uMhlanga north of Durban. Photo: Supplied. The new restaurateur said he hoped to bring a different look and feel amongst the already existing clientele in the area with his restaurant which will be open for everyone across the racial and cultural divide in South Africa's rainbow nation. On Friday the restaurant will launch Isithebe – traditional wooden tray – which is a concept to serve traditional food such as tripe and other varieties of African food. To add an African flavour, patrons will be entertained by traditional music and Afro-pop greats such as Sjava, Khuzani and Gatsheni.

Mbambo said the Isithebe concept will be showcased every Friday but that does not stop other people from different backgrounds from supporting the festivities. “The opening of this restaurant in this area is a realisation of my dream. I am glad to be the first black man on the street where all the restaurants are owned by other races. “I am bringing the African vibe and different flavours with a variety of music and foods. With the professional chefs I have, everyone will be catered for including black traditionalists who will want to have tripe and other African traditional foods,” said Mbambo.

Mbambo has ventured into hospitality for the first time after a stint in event management. He is one of the organisers of the popular Maskandi festival “Impucuzeko” which takes place annually at Durban’s Moses Mabhida’s People's Park. He also has a hand in the hosting of another annual big picnic called “Gcwalisa All White Picnic” which takes place at the Kings Park Stadium outer fields.