Foodie Fair at the East Coast Radio House and Garden Show promises mouth-watering line-up

Durban — Tantalise your taste buds and embark on a mouth-watering journey at the Foodie Fair at the East Coast Radio House Garden Show from July 1 to 9 in the Durban Exhibition Centre. There will be an exciting line-up of culinary delights, local kitchen design exhibitors, and a family-friendly atmosphere. For the first time, Hirsch’s will be bringing celebrity chefs and local influencers to show off their culinary skills and share some tips and tricks.

Extraordinary talents Jackie Cameron, Chef Linda Mnikathi, Love At First Bite, Chilli Chocolate Sisters, Dr Harri, and Masterchef champ Deena Naidoo, will share their entertaining tips and foodie secrets. There will also be an opportunity to meet the ladies from The Real Housewives of Durban. Apart from Hirsch’s involvement in this year’s Demo Kitchen, the proudly local South African brand has been an integral part of the East Coast Radio House Garden Show since its inception in the 1980s.

Allan Hirsch, founder of Hirsch’s, said: “Hirsch’s is delighted to be back at the 2023 East Coast Radio House Garden Show. “Apart from our exciting interactive kitchen, we have some fantastic deals at the show, and we look forward to welcoming old and new customers back to our stand. Hirsch’s has grown and thrived over the years, and it’s a huge thank you to the wonderful KZN community. We wouldn’t be here without you.” The East Coast Radio House Garden Show is known for inspiring people on how to create their own dream kitchen.

It will feature unusual custom designs including exceptional craftsmanship from top-notch kitchen exhibitors such as Bellissimo Lifestyle Designs, Expert Kitchens and Interiors, Niemann SA, and Macsharp Timbers. An exciting addition will be the debut of Sophie’s pop-up restaurant, which will present a first sit-in dining experience. The popular Gin Bar will return. In addition to other favourites, the show organisers are thrilled to introduce The Garden Café.

The East Coast Radio House Garden Show has created a home, garden and lifestyle expo that provides a local marketplace of inspiration, creativity, innovation, collaboration, demonstrations, entertainment and craftsmanship at its best. More than 350 exhibitors over nine days will deliver a one-of-a-kind home and garden experience for shoppers and idea hunters. Tickets are on sale online, so visit housegardenshow.co.za to secure your spot. Follow @housegardenshow on Instagram and Facebook to find out what else you can expect to see, taste and discover.

