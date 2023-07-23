Foreign national in dock over cellphones worth R19m recovered from container terminal in Durban

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Captain Bonnie Nxumalo, said that a foreign national, Farroq Usman, 29, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, July 20, for contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act.

Nxumalo said that last month, the Durban-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team was alerted to a container with counterfeit goods at the container terminal in Bayhead in Durban that was shipped from China.

“A search and seizure operation was conducted which led to the recovery of cellphones and accessories branded with Samsung, Apple, Sony, Huawei, Nokia and Vodafone trademarks with an estimated value of more than R19 million,” Nxumalo said.

“An investigation was conducted which led the Hawks to the owner of the items who was later summoned to appear in court on Thursday. The matter was postponed to August 2, 2023.”