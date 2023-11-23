Former ward councillor denies bullying witnesses while in jail

Durban — Jailed former ANC ward 101 councillor Mzimuni Ngiba denied threatening witnesses and interfering with political processes at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Ngiba and his three co-accused are applying for bail for the second time based on new facts, and on Wednesday their attorneys responded to what the State had said last week.

The investigating officer in the matter accused Ngiba and his co-accused, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, Sandile Mzizi and Sifiso Mlondo, of intimidating State witnesses. Ngiba was further accused of interfering with the political processes in his ward as he was pressing for a certain member to be voted as the ward candidate. His ward includes the Cato Manor informal settlement and parts of Mayville. The fellow member’s name is among those that were to be selected for ward candidacy. Furthermore, over the weekend, 101 ANC members voted for their candidate as there would be a by-election on December 13.

The State said its witnesses are said to have approached the attorneys voluntarily to make statements. “We did research. Witnesses were threatened and influenced,” said the State. In his reply, Ngiba’s lawyer, advocate Andrew Matlamela, read an affidavit prepared by the former councillor in which he denied the State’s allegations.

“Allegations by the State were never investigated. I never contacted the witness and I have never interfered with the State witnesses. This is hearsay evidence,” said Matlamela. He said the State was lying when it said he was still earning a salary, adding that he could show his bank statements. “My salary was stopped in September,” he said.

Early this year, opposition parties in eThekwini raised concerns that Ngiba was continuing to draw a salary while he sat in jail awaiting trial. It was reported in the media that eThekwini Municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose told councillors during the council meeting in September that MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Bongi Sithole Moloi had upheld the decision to remove Ngiba. As such, he was removed and a vacancy was to be declared with the Electoral Commission of South Africa. Furthermore, Ngiba and his co-accused are accused of the murders of ANC ward 101 candidate Siyabonga Mkhize and ANC activist Mzukisi Nyanga. Ngiba is accused of ordering a hit on Mkhize.

The State alleged that several meetings were held at Ngiba's home to plan the hit on Mkhize. It further said that there was a celebratory meeting after Mkhize was shot and killed and that Mzizi gave instructions as to how they should behave so as to not raise alarm. The State told the court last week that there were no new facts in the case and that the bail application for the suspects should be refused.