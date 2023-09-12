Foundation gives the needy wheels through donations

Durban — Nokusa Support for Disabled People Foundation, in partnership with uMngeni Water and eThekwini Municipality, have donated 10 wheelchairs, with vouchers worth R3 000, toiletries and hampers to people with disabilities, at the Durban City Hall. The donation aims to motivate those with disabilities not to shy away from opportunities because of their condition.

Nokusa Support for Disabled People is a non-profit organisation that creates awareness about the needs of people with physical disabilities. Nokusa founder and actor in the SABC’s Uzalo, Menzi Nxumalo, said people with disabilities needed to make use of the opportunities available. “Through this initiative, we are trying to motivate people with disabilities to be flexible enough to avail themselves of the opportunities out there.

“We are trying to show people that we must be free and learn about disabilities. “There are many people with disabilities out there who are very talented,” said Nxumlo. One of the wheelchair beneficiaries, Pinky Khotsholo, 34, from Inanda, expressed her gratitude, saying she had been waiting for a wheelchair.

“I am so grateful! I registered for a wheelchair at the clinic maybe six months ago. I have been waiting since then. “This will really change my life. Now I will finally be able to move around easily. “This just made my life a bit easier, thanks to the sponsors and everyone who contributed,” said Khotsholo.

The Nokusa founder said that to be fair to everyone, the beneficiaries were identified by the community, not by the organisation. He added that the reason they gave vouchers instead of food was to give people with disabilities a chance to buy the food of their choice. He said that by sharing his concern over the lack of funding for those with disabilities in KZN – “by the lack of funding within the KZN municipalities” – he hoped to make a difference.