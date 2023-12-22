GBV entities ‘blessed’ by Sharks’ campaign

Durban — Two gender-based violence (GBV) organisations are beaming with joy after the Hollywoodbets Sharks gave them cheques worth R91 160 each following the rugby team’s GBV campaign. During 16 Days of Activism, from November 25 to December 10, the Sharks took a stand against GBV through their campaign, “Tackling Gender-Based Violence”.

For every tackle the Sharks made over three games during this period, money raised through a “tackle pledge” was donated to non-profit organisations that assist women and children who have been victims of GBV. The matches were: Hollywoodbets Sharks v Dragon RFC (November 25)

Vodacom Bulls v Hollywoodbets Sharks (December 2)

Hollywoodbets Sharks v Section Paloise (December 9) Donation points were set up at the Sharks’ ticket office where the public’s donations will be compensated with free tickets to Sharks home games within that period. Donated items included toiletries, sanitary pads, stationary sets, blankets, non-perishable food items, detergents and women's and children’s clothes.

Last week, the Sharks delivered the cheque and goods to the organisations. Players such as Hyron Andrews, Emile van Heerden, Nevaldo Fleurs and Rohan Janse van Rensburg were part of the entourage. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone for their generous contribution to our GBV campaign. Together, we stand against gender-based violence,” the team said on its Facebook page. “Thank you to all our valuable sponsors and individuals who contributed to our #TacklingGBV campaign.”

The Sharks’ #TacklingGBV. Graphic Durban Hospice For Women Kerr House senior social worker Gail Schreiner said they were delighted when they first heard that the Sharks wanted to donate funds to the hospice. The Sharks players arrived unexpectedly to present the goods and cheque. “This was a complete surprise to us. Over and above the funds received, we also received some toiletries, personal hygiene items, canned food, baby clothing and general groceries,” Schreiner said. “All the money will go directly into the organisation’s operational expenses. This means that the beneficiaries of our services will have food, electricity and transport when they need to go to appointments.”

Kerr House’s vision is to be a place of hope, healing and new beginnings by providing a temporary secure and homely environment for women in crisis, specifically for victims of GBV. Their view is to restore our client’s sense of well-being and self-worth. Kerr House’s services are built on three pillars prevention, intervention and empowerment: Prevention and rebuilding social cohesion – this key intervention, to change behaviour and social norms that drive GBV and femicide before it happens, is critical;

Intervention – they provide psychosocial services to where they accommodate up to 13 women and their children at any given time;

Empowerment covers a variety of skill sets for clients, and this ultimately plays a vital role in their becoming independent and self-sustaining. THE Sharks handed over a cheque worth R91 160 to the Sahara Shelter for Abused Women and Children, an initiative under the Phoenix Child Welfare Society.

The shelter also received a cheque and essential items such as groceries and clothing. Centre manager of The Sahara Shelter and PRO of Phoenix Child Welfare, Nadia Moonsamy said the contribution was made possible through the collective efforts of the Sharks’ dedicated fan base and key sponsors within the rugby industry. Notable contributors include Vodacom, the United Rugby Championship, SuperSport, Vodacom Bulls, and the Sharks themselves. By directing their influence and resources towards addressing GBV, the Sharks exemplify a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the rugby field. The Sahara Shelter was established in September 1994 and operates as a place of safety for abused women and their children, offering various services. These include supportive counselling, care planning, education on women's rights, reunification services with families, referrals and skills training and empowerment workshops. In 2022, the shelter accommodated 83 women and children, and this number increased to 113 in 2023, indicating a 27% rise in GBV cases.