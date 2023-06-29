Gogo Cele, 94, has her dignity restored after title deed handover

Durban — The 94-year-old Gogo Busisiwe Cele could not hold back tears of joy when her title deed was handed over by KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Sipho “KK” Nkosi as part of the April 2022 flood victims who had been relocated to the Nkanku Road Housing Project in Isipingo. The Nkanku Road Project, a Greenfield Project located in ward 90 in eThekwini Municipality, was established by the Human Settlements Department to benefit the 360 families that were housed at Isipingo Transitional Emergency Accommodation (TEA).

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Nkosi handed over houses on Wednesday to the first batch of 30 beneficiaries. The remaining families will be relocated in batches of 30. Cele, who said she lived with her three grandsons, could not contain her joy, saying she had never dreamt that one day she would have her own beautiful, fully-furnished two-bedroomed house she could call home. “I would like to thank the government for this life-changing gift that provides me and my three grandsons with dignity, a place we call our home. We are now going to sleep peacefully, knowing that we have a safe and secure home. Even when it rains, we will always be kept warm in this house,” an elated Cele said.

Kubayi said the government was fulfilling its mandate and promise to the flood victims, and the people of KZN that it is a caring government. Dube-Ncube said it was very exciting that the people were realising their dreams of getting their own homes. Nkanku Road Housing Project, Isipingo, was unveiled on Wednesday, and the first 30 of the 360 beneficiaries were issued with title deeds, ensuring them the ownership of the government-built houses. Picture: Supplied “One unique thing about this project is that many of the beneficiaries decided they would rather wait longer, instead of moving to other projects because they were familiar with this particular location, familiar to the neighbours of the area, and most of them are working around here.

“We are therefore very happy, as the government, to bring them this life-resuscitating housing project, that will last them their whole lives”. Nkosi said: “This is a demonstration to the people of KwaZulu-Natal that when this government adopted the Freedom Charter which stated that there should be decent housing, security and comfort for all, we were indeed serious. Since 1994, our government has delivered and will continue to deliver housing that brings hope and dignity to our people for many years to come.” eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the government’s promise to provide the people who were housed at Isipingo ETA with good, decent housing had been fulfilled.

"People have been waiting for this project, which the government has committed to deliver by June. Part of what we had committed (to), as the government, was that we will provide them with a beautiful township establishment. As you can see even the infrastructure here, the roads, are quality level and everything is of a high standard. "Water and electricity have been installed in all houses. We are delighted that the ANC-led government has really fulfilled its own commitment that people will be moved from the floodplains which is Isipingo TEA, to this better place where their lives will be secured because we value their lives."