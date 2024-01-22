Guard robbed of service pistol and money during Isipingo cash-in-transit heist

Durban — A security guard was robbed of his service pistol during a cash-in-transit heist in Isipingo, Durban South, on Monday morning. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said KZN police are searching for an unknown number of suspects who robbed a cash-in-transit security guard of an undisclosed amount of money in Isipingo on Monday morning.

“A security guard had just collected money from a store on the Old Main Road in the Isipingo CBD and was walking towards the armoured vehicle when he was allegedly accosted by two suspects who overpowered him and robbed him of his service pistol and the money. The suspects reportedly fired shots as they fled but no one was reported injured during the robbery,” Netshiunda said. A security guard was allegedly accosted by two suspects who overpowered him and robbed him of his service pistol and money in Isipingo on Monday morning. Picture: PT Alarms Earlier, PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said it was a “cross-pavement robbery”. He said PT Alarms Tactical units, Isipingo SAPS and Metro Police K9 unit responded to Monday morning chaos which unfolded in Thomas Lane in Isipingo Rail where an unknown number of suspects executed a cash-in-transit robbery.

“High-calibre firearms were used,” Govindasamy said. Commenting on the incident on Facebook, Amen Cele and Bobby Isipingo said they heard the gunshots. Jali Sandile asked where the guards in black, who were always walking around in Isipingo with guns, were.

Responding to Sandile, Yandoh Ayanda Sithole said they did not understand how those guards worked. They always walked around in groups of five to six, however, they did not spread around the area. “They were probably on the other side,” Sandile said, on where the guards might have been. Meanwhile, last Saturday Police Minister General Bheki Cele attended the funeral of Warrant Officer Gama Cele attached to the Hawks in KZN.