Have you seen these men? The Hawks in KZN and Gauteng are looking for them

Durban — The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a fraud case. KZN Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said Hawks officers from Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation are looking for Mohammed Ismail Tshose, 41, concerning a case of fraud perpetrated in Pietermaritzburg.

Mhlongo said that on April 6 last year, fraudulent payments were made from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development banking system to businesses that were not entitled to receive the funds. “Mohammed Ismail Tshose is believed to be residing in Rustenburg, North West but could also possibly be in Gauteng,” Mhlongo said. “A warrant of arrest has been issued for him.”

Mhlongo said anyone with information on Tshose’s whereabouts is requested to contact Captain Brad Swift at 082 567 4146 or 033 845 8534. Reacting to Tshose’s wanted poster, Bekezela Mkhwanazi said: “Better to surrender.” While Mab Xhosa said: “These people.” Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation are looking for Mohammed Ismail Tshose, 41, concerning a case of fraud perpetrated in Pietermaritzburg. | Hawks/SAPS Meanwhile, in a separate case, Hawks in Gauteng have urged Minehle Mthembu, 28, to contact them urgently.

Hawks Gauteng spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha urged anyone who knows about Mthembu’s whereabouts to keep in touch with the Gauteng-based Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team. “It is believed that Minehle Mthembu can assist in the ongoing investigation into a case of conspiracy to commit murder registered at Honeydew police station in September 2022,” Ramovha said. He urged anyone with information on Mthembu’s whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Ramambila at 082 822 6570 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or submit a tip-off via the MySAPS App.