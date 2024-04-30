Hawks arrest man allegedly selling drugs to university students in Durban

Durban — Remmy Simba will make his second court appearance on Friday for drug dealing. Simba, 47, was arrested last Thursday, April 25, by Hawks officers from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation working alongside Crime Intelligence and Durban Metro Police Service for dealing in drugs in South Beach, Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said officers received information about a suspect who was supplying drugs to university students around Durban. “A disruptive operation was conducted and Simba was intercepted in South Beach. His vehicle was searched and police found crystal meth to the street value of approximately R220 000,” Mhlongo said. Simba was arrested and charged.

“He appeared in Point Magistrate’s Court today (Friday) and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to May 3,” Mhlongo said. KZN Hawks head Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona welcomed Simba’s arrest and applauded the members for their good work. Earlier this month, on April 12, the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit, working together with Provincial Organised Crime embarked on an operation. The operation was conducted in Point, Durban.

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “Two foreign nationals, aged 33 and 22, were arrested after their flat was searched and various drugs with an estimated value of R132 000 were recovered.” They appeared in the Point Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of drugs and Contravention of the Immigration Act. On March 28 officers of the KZN Organized Crime Unit and the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit responded to reports of a suspicious parcel which was detected at a courier company in Durban.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the parcel, which was destined for Cape Town, was inspected and police officers found that the parcel was R2.1 million worth of ecstasy tablets. At the time, Netshiunda said investigations were under way to locate the origin of the drugs as well as the intended recipients.