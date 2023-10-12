Hawks arrest suspected drug dealer, call on community to not shield criminals

Durban — A middle-aged man is expected in court on Thursday for drug dealing, after his arrest on Wednesday. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said that a 55-year-old suspect who has been on the Hawks’ watchful eye for some time is expected to appear in the Madadeni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after he was arrested for dealing in drugs on Wednesday morning.

Nxumalo said that the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Newcastle working with Newcastle K9 and the Local Criminal Record Centre arrested the suspect at Kanana in Madadeni. “Police seized crystal meth and mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R96 000. The suspect was charged with dealing in drugs,” Nxumalo said. A 55-year-old man is expected in court for dealing in drugs. Police seized crystal meth and mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R96 000. Picture: Hawks. KZN Hawks head, Major-General (Dr) Lesetja Senona expressed his concern about community members who are mum about drug dealing activities in the area.

“We can successfully fight the drug trade in the province if the community works with us in fighting this scourge. Drug dealers cannot trade if their target market is on our side,” Senona said. A woman was found in possession of cocaine powder and rock cocaine valued at an estimated street value of R50 000. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that officers from the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit operationalised intelligence about drugs that were allegedly kept at certain premises on Avondale Road in Durban. “The operation at the premises resulted in the arrest of a foreign national,” Netshiunda said. “The woman, whose age is yet to be determined, was found in possession of cocaine powder and rock cocaine valued at an estimated street value of R50 000.”

Netshiunda said that after processing, the suspect will be presented before a court on charges of possession and dealing in drugs. A woman was found in possession of cocaine powder and rock cocaine valued at an estimated street value of R50 000. Picture: SAPS