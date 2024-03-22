Helping small businesses to grow

Durban — The Clermont Art Flea Market (CAFM) is there to assist, unearth and expose small businesses. It is the means to reach out to customers and make the most of the opportunities available. Spokesperson Nomfundo Khumalo said they have identified that many small, medium and micro Enterprises (SMMEs) are not compliant with laws and regulations, hence they are unable to access funding. The funding is necessary to grow businesses.

Through partnerships with the Wholesale and Retail seta and eThekwini Municipality Business Support Unit (BSU), CAFM hosted two Compliance and Access to Funding Workshops on February 26 and March 6 at Clermont and KwaDabeka Halls. About 105 SMMEs participated. Photography by Skenzo Visuals- Ntokozo Mdluli Khumalo said the gender representation was 69 women and 36 men.

“The five local high schools were invited to send at least five children per school, so we had 25 pupils. The idea is to instil entrepreneurship spirit while young,” Khumalo said. The speakers were from the eThekwini Municipality BSU, South African Receiver of Revenue Service, eThekwini Municipality Academy, and the KZN Department of Tourism, Economic Development and Environmental Affairs. “In a nutshell, the speakers covered the following themes and topics: business licensing, informal trading, registration on eFilling, registration on UIF and Coida, supply chain matters, informal trading, municipality by laws, municipality bursaries and interns programmes, business licensing, liquor licensing and KZN EDTEA funding,” Khumalo said.