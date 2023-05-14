Hijacked BMW 3 Series leads law enforcement to a suspected stolen Hyundai

Durban — Marshall Security members recovered a hijacked BMW and a Hyundai suspected to have been stolen.
The Marshall Security Special Operations Team made the recoveries in KwaMashu on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 9pm, their Special Operations Team members were activated to assist Cartrack with a BMW 3 Series that had been hijacked by two armed suspects in the Umbilo area. The team members immediately responded to the last known location of the vehicle.
“Within just 15 minutes of being activated, the hijacked vehicle was found abandoned on a property in the KwaMashu area and recovered by members of our Special Operations Team, the KwaMashu SAPS Trio Crimes Unit and Cartrack ground team,” Powell said.
“During the course of the investigation, a silver Hyundai i20 that was involved in the hijacking was also found abandoned on the same road, with the sound system that was stolen from the BMW found inside the vehicle.
“Upon inspecting the Hyundai i20, it was established that the vehicle was fitted with cloned plates, and its Vehicle Identification Number had been tampered with. It is believed that the Hyundai could also be stolen or hijacked and this will be investigated further by the SAPS,” Powell said.
He added that both vehicles were taken to KwaMashu SAPS for further investigation and processing.
In an unrelated incident, eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, while delivering his State of the City Address, said that in the current financial year, no fewer than 95 vehicles had been hijacked from municipal staff and contractors. Not only does this delay the delivery of critical services to communities, but it also subjects employees to severe physical and psychological trauma.
