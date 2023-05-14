Hijacked BMW 3 Series leads law enforcement to a suspected stolen Hyundai

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 9pm, their Special Operations Team members were activated to assist Cartrack with a BMW 3 Series that had been hijacked by two armed suspects in the Umbilo area. The team members immediately responded to the last known location of the vehicle.

“Within just 15 minutes of being activated, the hijacked vehicle was found abandoned on a property in the KwaMashu area and recovered by members of our Special Operations Team, the KwaMashu SAPS Trio Crimes Unit and Cartrack ground team,” Powell said.

“During the course of the investigation, a silver Hyundai i20 that was involved in the hijacking was also found abandoned on the same road, with the sound system that was stolen from the BMW found inside the vehicle.