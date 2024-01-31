Hijackings: demand for Toyota, VW, Ford and Nissan vehicles remains high on the black market

Durban — A security guard service said hijackers target specific vehicles for a specific purpose and market. As a result, the demand for Toyotas, VWs, Fords and Nissans remains high on the black market. The Fidelity Services Group said that although vehicle hijackings are increasing in general, the group did not experience spikes in the number of vehicle hijackings nationally over the festive season.

Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann said: “Fortunately, no spikes in hijackings were recorded from our perspective over the festive season. However, we are gearing up as the available data indicates that a spike in hijackings may occur from January and February.” Bartmann said vehicle hijackings are largely a business driven by demand and supply. “As a result, hijackers target specific vehicles for a specific purpose and market. The demand for Toyotas, VWs, Fords and Nissans remains high on the black market,” Bartmann said.

He said that based on the Fidelity SecureDrive base for 2023 and into the new year, the most high-risk models are a Toyota Fortuner (GD6 and D4D), Hilux (GD6 and D4D), Corolla Cross, RAV 4, VW Polo (especially hatchbacks), Nissan NP 200, and Ford Ranger (both double and single cabs). Bartmann said hijackers typically hijack utility vehicles and trucks for the cargo. “Most hijackings target victims at, or close to, their residences and/or places of work,” Bartmann said.

“A recent trend was identified in which the hijackers kidnapped the victims to assist with the location of the tracking device and to delay the reporting of the incident.” Bartmann also confirmed that about 30% of all stolen and hijacked vehicles were taken across the border into neighbouring countries. He advised the public to always be aware of their surroundings and look out for any vehicles that may be following them. If they suspect that they are being followed, they should drive to the closest police station immediately or at least to a busy centre where there are other people around.

“Do not offer any resistance during a hijacking. Remember that perpetrators are always armed and would not hesitate to fire when confronted. Additional perpetrators may stand out of view and fire should you fight back,” warned Bartmann. He said a hijacking can happen at any place and at any time. The best response is to be alert and aware of any suspicious activity near you. Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele is yet to release third-quarter crime statistics for 2023/24 (October 2023 to December 2023).

However, second-quarter crime statistics revealed that carjackings decreased by 2.3%. There were 6 009 carjackings in South Africa between July 2023 and September 2023. During the same time in 2022, there were 6 149 carjackings in the country. The Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Western Cape recorded declines, while Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape recorded increases. This contributed to the 2.3% decline. The types of vehicles that were hijacked were: