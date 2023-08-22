Hitman gets 20 years’ jail time for killing eThekwini metro cop

Durban — The Durban High Court has sentenced a hitman to 20 years’ imprisonment for killing Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela, an eThekwini metro police officer attached to the VIP protection unit. Further arrests are expected as the hitman, Mandlenkosi Ntombela, revealed more information about the killing.

Ntombela was one of the officers who looked after eThekwini City manager Musa Mbhele. He was shot in his home at uMlazi S section in May and died in hospital from a bullet wound to the head. According to the State, when Mandlenkosi went to kill Ntombela he was impersonating a police officer and had also been given a getaway car. He was hired to kill Ntombela in exchange for about R150 000. The State alleges that those who hired Mandlenkosi provided him with a vehicle and information on where and how to shoot Ntombela. They also provided him with the firearm to kill the officer.

State prosecutor Krishen Shah told the court that the State and the defence (advocate Chiliza representing Mandlenkosi) had come to an agreement and asked that the sentencing of Mandlenkosi be reduced to 20 years instead of life imprisonment. This was because he pleaded guilty. Shah said Mandlenkosi had co-operated with the police and revealed information which could lead to members of the officer’s family being arrested. He said Mandlenkosi had shown remorse for his actions.

Judge Kantharuby “Kate” Pillay wanted to know if the victim’s family was happy with this agreement. Shah produced an affidavit by Ntombela’s twin brother, Nkosinathi Ntombela, and he was also called to the witness box where he told the court that as a family they agreed that Mandlenkosi should get a reduced sentence because he had revealed more information. Judge Pillay said “If you have killed someone you must not get less than life imprisonment.

“This is a serious matter because it involves an important person in society, a police officer. “He was killed for different reasons that are not related to his work,” the judge said. However, she said that Mandlenkosi had assisted the State so the court accepted the agreement and was sentencing him to 20 years’ imprisonment.