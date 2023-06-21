Hollywoodbets Durban July Fashion Experience expected to generate more money for eThekwini this year

Durban — This year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) Fashion Experience event is expected to bring more money to the city of Durban since last year when the event generated over R430 million to eThekwini’s gross domestic product. This was according to Gold Circle events and marketing executive Stephen Marshall during the Hollywoodbets Durban July media launch held at Oceans Mall in uMhlanga on Wednesday.

Marshall said they are looking forward to planning for full capacity for the first time in three years. “The HDJ Fashion Experience which is brought to you by Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) is supported by many different sponsors who otherwise would more than likely not be interested in a horse-racing event. “The Hollywoodbets Durban July is so much more than just a horse-racing event. This event generated R430m to the eThekwini GDP last year and it is important to the hospitality and tourism industry, travel, accommodation and entertainment sectors in eThekwini and the province of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the horse-racing industry.

“This year is the first time in three years that we have been able to plan for a full capacity event,” said Marshall. He said the HDJ Fashion Experience will have three tiers. “Our YDA, the DFF Rising Stars and the HDJ invited designers, and last year we had Lara Klawikowski, and this year we will have Sadie Bosworth, who are previous YDA winners, who have formed part of our invited designers.

“We also have Mxolisi Mkhize, who has progressed from the DFF Rising stars to an invited designer, and this is the ultimate goal of our fashion programme – to create a platform for young designers to launch their careers. “But this would not be possible without the immense support of our HDJ Fashion sponsors: DFF, Gateway Theatre of Shopping, Schweppes, SAA, Condé Nast and the Hollywood Foundation,” said Marshall. He said that the Gateway Preview Showcase will be held on Friday, June 30, where all tiers of fashion will be showing their creations on stage, and then again on race day at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.