Durban — The Octavia Boutique Hotel at iNanda in eTafuleni will be celebrating Women’s Month in respect of Dalo Nala’s mother, Octavia, the founder and owner of the hotel, which is named after her. Co-owner of the hotel, Pumza Nala, said a Women’s Month luncheon will take place on Saturday as the hotel celebrates the contribution of Octavia, and all African mothers who play a critical role in uplifting African families and society at large.

She said it would be celebrated under the theme: “Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We are strongest when we cheer each other on. “She not only planted the seed of success, her teaching of celebrating where one comes from was instrumental in the building of The Octavia as a five-star establishment – standing firm and proud in all its luxurious excellence in Inanda,” Pumza said. The Octavia Boutique Hotel to celebrate African mothers this Women’s Month. Picture: Nomonde Zondi She added that Mam’Octavia did not have any education as she was “just an average mother” who cultivated love and the best in her children and “that changed the perspective of life in her kids”.

“The Octavia continues to celebrate this important contribution made by African mothers as we understand its value. The event seeks to celebrate and cheer on those that have made it (our speakers), while inspiring those that are still on their way. As per Serena Williams’ quote – we are strongest when we cheer each other on,” said Pumza. She said the keynote speakers would include Professor Nombulelo Magula, head of the division of Internal Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Inanda Seminary alumnus Lindiwe Rakharebe, who is the CEO of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, and many others. The five-star hotel was officially opened in September last year.