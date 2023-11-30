How the Shoprite Group secured more than 1 700 years in prison for criminals

Durban — The Shoprite Group has shared how it secured over 1 700 years in prison time for criminals. In a statement, Shoprite said its crime-fighting efforts paid off in a year-on-year decline in armed robberies and burglaries, and its successful prosecution of criminals has ensured sentences totalling 1 384 years and three months – including 24 life sentences – in the past three years.

Additionally, suspects still awaiting trial – where Shoprite successfully opposed bail – have to date been in custody for the equivalent of 395 years and 8 months. Shoprite’s head of group security and loss prevention Oswald Meiring said: “Our top priority remains creating a safer environment for our customers and our employees. “Securing arrests and sentences are therefore critical to deter and ultimately reduce crime.”

A specialist team of investigators, data and crime analysts and law experts, operating from Shoprite’s Command Centre, work tirelessly to protect customers and employees by using technology, AI and a vast intelligence network. The Command Centre monitors a vast range of business assets, including over 3 000 stores and a fleet consisting of 1 000 trucks and 1 500 truck trailers. Predictive and historical analysis of crime data, live information on strikes and protests, as well as security devices that can be triggered remotely, are just some of the ways in which criminal operations are foiled. The community plays a vital role in helping Shoprite track down criminals.

“South Africans are tired of crime and want to play their part in bringing offenders to book. Calls to our tip-off line with information about ‘persons of interest’ regularly assist us with tracking down repeat offenders who elude law enforcement,” Meiring said. The necessary arrests are affected by working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Shoprite shares intelligence with them to ensure that bail is successfully opposed, and it has employed an expert criminal law lawyer to assist with the successful prosecution of criminals. Data and crime analysts testify in support of aggravating circumstances during sentencing.