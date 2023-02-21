I apologise for helping the ANC retain power - Philani Mavundla

Durban — Ousted eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has apologised to the city's citizens for helping the ANC retain power. Speaking during a media briefing jointly organised with the ActionSA, Mavundla went out of his way and said he regretted his actions and asked for forgiveness.

He said had he not assisted the ANC, he believed the city would not be in the mess it was in now. Mavundla blamed the mayor and the city officials for ignoring the 40 letters he had written to warn them about the looming disaster. The former deputy mayor produced two audit reports on the state of the wastewater works with recommendations for urgent intervention, which he claimed were totally ignored by both ANC provincial and city leadership. In the report, which was compiled in November 2021, Mavundla said it was discovered that out of 27 of the city’s wastewater works plants, 17 had run to total failure. Mavundla added that 24 of them had no operating licences. “I wish to apologise to you eThekwini residents. I regret having let you down. Had I not helped the ANC, maybe we wouldn't be in this mess, but all is not lost as we go to ask it (ANC) to force the council to give you the service you deserve,” said Mavundla.

He added that if the court does not rule in their favour, they would appeal. If they don’t win in the South African courts, they will approach the international court. Furthermore, he said he informed the top government and ANC leadership about the matter, who all referred it back to the city, saying it was the responsibility of the city to fix the damaged infrastructure. Mavundla further stated that engineers are no longer able to repair ships in the harbour because of the raw sewer which is floating there. The Abantu Batho Congress leader was ousted in December after a fallout with the ANC. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said the City had noted the action taken by two political parties, the ABC and ActionSA, to take the City to court over the issue of sewer infrastructure. He added that the city’s legal team was busy preparing an opposing affidavit and was still within the timelines to respond.

Mntungwa, however, said the city wanted to reiterate its call to Mavundla and Action SA to share with the relevant authorities whatever information they have that supports their view that the leadership of the Municipality has committed wrongdoing. “Currently, the municipality is working round the clock to fix sewer lines that were damaged by the floods. Our starting point had to be pump stations as these are critical in preventing pollution of our rivers and the sea. Now that we have fixed the pump stations, we have begun to connect our sewer lines. We want to reassure eThekwini residents that we remain committed to running a clean and transparent administration,” said Mntungwa. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995