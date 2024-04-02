Infrastructure improvement to boost KwaZulu-Natal economy

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka and eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda are expected to launch a R500 million road rehabilitation programme to improve the economy of the eThekwini Metro. Hlomuka and Kaunda aim to improve infrastructure to improve KZN’s economy.

The deteriorating condition of roads across the country is a growing cause of road accidents. As well as damaging vehicles, these accidents can result in serious injuries and deaths. As part of improving strategic infrastructure and the provincial road network, on Tuesday Hlomuka and Kaunda launched two rehabilitation projects at an investment value of more than R500 million in eThekwini. The first handover will be held at the Assagay and Alverstone intersection. This investment will ensure easier movement for the communities of KwaNgcolosi in Molweni to Hillcrest and Waterfall.

The two main roads, which are feeders for P-435 and P-259, have been affected severely due to torrential rains over the past year. The roads have reached their lifespan and are due for rehabilitation. The department has finalised the appointment of the contractors to undertake the upgrade of these two roads, and this will also benefit local emerging contractors and provide short-term employment to local unemployed people. Hlomuka and Kaunda will preside over the contractor handover of D435 at the Alverstone and Assagay interchange, Ward 103 in Hillcrest. This road is a length of 3.5km and is estimated to cost R134 million.

Hlomuka and Kaunda will proceed to P259, which is 15km in length. This road transverses through Khabazela Traditional Council and Ngcolosi Traditional Council under the eThekwini Metro. Afrosoul, a music group, the African characteristics of soul music, were expected to be at the community of KwaNgcolosi, while Londeka Mnchunu would be the master of ceremony.