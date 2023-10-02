Isipingo substation maintenance starts on Tuesday, with an eight-and-a-half-hour planned power outage

Durban — Six areas in the south of the eThekwini Municipality are expected to be affected by an eight-and-a-half power outage on Tuesday. This was according to the eThekwini Municipality, which said that areas that would be affected are Malukazi, Lotus Drive, Lotus Park, Isipingo Rail, Isipingo Hills and parts of Prospecton Industrial.

“The public is advised of a planned outage, which will interrupt the electricity supply on October 3, 2023, from 8.30am to approximately 5pm,” the municipality said. “The planned outage is due to eThekwini Electricity needing to perform urgent 11kV switchgear maintenance at the Isipingo substation to improve the reliability of the substation. This will improve the quality of supply to these areas.” The municipality said the maintenance would take place in phases. The first phase of the maintenance is planned for October 3, and requires half the switchboard to be interrupted at the Isipingo substation. Approximately 50% of customers supplied from the Isipingo substation will be affected.

“We urge customers in the area to plan for this electricity outage. It should be noted that at the start of the outage, there will be a total interruption to the Isipingo substation for approximately 60 minutes, and thereafter, supply would be returned to approximately 50% of the customers supplied from the substation,” the municipality said. “However, customers whose supply does not return by 9.30am can assume that they are affected by the outage until 5pm.” The municipality advised the public to treat all electrical installations as live.