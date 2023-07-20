Isipingo transit camp residents demand answers on new housing allocation plan

Durban — People living in Isipingo transit camps are demanding to see eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Human Settlements and Infrastructure chairperson councillor Themba Mvubu to clarify the confusion on the stalled allocation of flats at Kanku Road. The angry residents blockaded the road alongside their camps between Isipingo and Lotus Park causing a huge traffic jam in the early morning hours on Thursday.

One of the residents who spoke to the Daily News on condition of anonymity said they decided to protest because the city council officials responsible for allocating them to flats had stopped. She said they were told there was an investigation to check whether all of them qualify which she said confused them because they were all in the list before the flats were built. Police managed to clear the road and traffic began flowing on M13 near Isipingo. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ANA “We are not accepting what they are saying. As far as we know all the units were built according to the list so everyone that were on the list has a unit in these flats. We suspect they are starting their corruption by selling these flats to their friends or putting their relatives who never lived in the transit camps here,” said the resident.

Another one who also asked not to be named said when there was a mass allocation here a few weeks ago the officials told them they would be moved in 30 people at the time until all of them were allocated in their units but has since changed and the process has stopped. He said they did not understand what the investigation was for since there was a list which the officials must look at. The municipality is yet to respond and their comment would be added once received. Angry residents in Isipingo transit camp blockaded road demanding explanation on the new housing allocation process which has stopped. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ANA WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.