KwaZulu-Natal government commits to working with the church to address social issues

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal government is committed to working with the church to address the many social problems plaguing the province. This was revealed by KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube during a Good Friday Service at the Durban City Hall.

“The church plays an important role in working together with the government and binding all the non-government organisations to ensure that the poor are taken care of. Working with the churches, we want to ensure that the city is clean and safe,” said Dube-Ncube. Dube-Ncube and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda joined the Diakonia Council of Churches in praise and worship during its Annual Ecumenical Good Friday Service in front of the Durban City Hall, at dawn from 6am. The theme was “A quest for life in all abundance”.

From Left: eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda KwaZulu- Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube; Chairperson of the Governance and Human Resources Committee Councillor Nkosenhle Madlala, Chairperson of Diakonia Council of Churches Reverend Musa Zondi. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Member of the council Reverend Ian Booth said this service continued a tradition that dated back to 1985, when friends of Diakonia were incarcerated in the Central Prison for their opposition to apartheid. “The silent procession started as a means of enabling the procession to continue without interference. “Each year there is a focus on a social justice theme. This year we will focus on what prevents us from enjoying life in all its fullness, which is load shedding, corruption, crime, gender-based violence and racism,” said Booth.

Booth, who was also part of the Planning Team for the Good Friday Service, said they were pleased with the turnout, and praised the preacher for doing a good job. "After a time of worship, there is a silent procession through the streets carrying a cross around a circuit that passes the wall of the old Central Prison and returns to the City Hall. The service ends there with the flowering of the cross as a symbol of hope."