KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza calls on families to combat social ills

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza called on the community of KwaDweshula, on the South Coast, to actively contribute to building solid family foundations as a means to combat social-ills and crime within their communities. Khoza emphasised that it was unacceptable for families to have children involved in or associated with criminal activities, including drug paddling.

She further stressed that it was within the power of community members to unite and create a safe environment for all citizens, particularly women and children. Khoza was addressing the community during Operation Sigalelekile, an initiative to respond to the community’s appeal for government intervention in ward 01, Umzumbe Local Municipality on Monday. Khoza visited the area two weeks ago, at which the senior citizens had pleaded with her to address the extent of abuse they were enduring in the hands of their grandchildren.

Umzumbe municipality deputy mayor councillor Mhlengi Luthuli and Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza presented a young girl who looks after her siblings, since the death of their parents, with blankets and other gifts to help them through the winter times. Picture: Supplied Khoza recounted a distressing incident from the previous year when a six-year-old child was severely assaulted by his stepmother using a wet towel. “We want to encourage the community never to resort to child abuse when addressing issues. As a department, we have a mandate to ensure the arrest of anyone who abuses children,” she asserted. One of the residents known as Mkhungo, a bed-ridden 102-year-old, currently resides in a dilapidated mud rondavel house, relying on her grandchildren for support as her eyesight has deteriorated. Her old age pension grant sustains more than five family members since no one is employed. She requested for a home to be built. Khoza stated that the Department of Human Settlements are planning to begun working on it. No timeline was given.

The mayor of Ugu District municipality Mandla Chiya, assured the community that the municipality would address the challenges related to water provision. "Our goal is to eliminate the need for community members to travel long distances to access water," Chiya stated.