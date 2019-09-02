Police arrested 20 people in connection with the truck protest in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture by SAPS

Durban - Twenty people have been arrested by police in connection with the latest truck protests to hit KwaZulu-Natal. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that on Sunday the road to the Richards Bay Harbour was blocked by 11 trucks.

He said police responded immediately and managed to locate the drivers of the vehicles.

Eleven people were arrested and detained at Richards Bay SAPS for public violence and obstruction of traffic.

On Sunday night four men were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition.

"They were also found in possession of three bottles containing petrol; seven cell phones and a pair of gloves. Police also seized the vehicle that they were travelling in. They were detained at Malvern SAPS for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Investigations into their involvement in other crimes is continuing," Naicker said.

Picture by the SAPS





In Estcourt, five people were arrested near the Shell Ultra City.

Naicker said the vehicle that they were travelling in was positively identified in a case where a truck was set alight.

"The men were found in possession of receptacles containing petrol. They were detained at Estcourt SAPS for attempted murder and malicious damage to property,"Naicker said.

The Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has welcomed the arrests.

“Police operations have been intensified along major routes and known hotspots within the province and we are on high alert for those that are resorting to acts of criminality and claim to be protesting. We shall have no mercy for those that beak the laws of this country,” he said.

Daily News