Singles can enjoy a day spa with friends in the KZN Midlands. Picture: Supplied. Durban - February is traditionally the month of love where couples around the world show each other how they feel about each with romantic dinners and get-aways on Valentines Day. But for many single people Valentine's Day can often be a day of loneliness with many locking themselves indoors to avoid the very public display affections of those with partners. But Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) believes that the idea of love on Valentine’s Day is not to be shared by couples only. Singles can also love themselves and celebrate their uniqueness by spoiling and pampering themselves. Phindile Makwakwa, the acting chief executive officer of TKZN, said that while the province offers many experience for love birds on the day, single people do not have to feel left out. "If you are single, there are some unique ways you can celebrate and make the most out of Valentine’s Day. As KZN, we have plenty of establishments that can deliver a world-class tourism experience for those feel excluded from the love club,” she said.

Tourism KZN suggests single buddies together and take advantage of couples' deals on Valentine’s Day or share in the going-out experience.

But there is also a host of other activities single people can do in the beautiful Zulu Kingdom if they so wish.

Here are seven things singles or their friends can do during the upcoming weekend of romance.

1. ZIP-LINING IN THE SOUTH COAST

This exhilarating experience will not only leave you speechless but it is an adrenaline rush that will make your heart race like love at first sight. The zip-lining journey begins with a breath-taking climb up a 21-meter spiral, wooden staircase, followed by a 175-meter cable slide to a tree top platform and 125-meter slide back to the centre!

2. ROADTRIP TO THE DRAKENSBERG

Nothing beats getting an early start to your day and appreciating a scenic route to the Berg with your windows down and fresh air hitting your face. Enjoy some good food, quality time with family and friends at the Drakensberg Mountain Retreat with spectacular and comfortable, affordable country-style accommodation.

A trip to the Drakensberg is always winner if one wants to spend Valentine's Day alone. Picture: Supplied.

3. A SPA DAY WITH THE FRIENDS IN THE MIDLANDS

After a stressful week of work, enjoy some quality time with your girlfriends or as part of a single moms’ group - way it is a great time to spoil yourself at the serene and tranquil sanctuary of the Brahman Hills Spa situated in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal. This is an opportunity to kick off your heels and unwind.

4. SCUBA DIVING ON KWAZULU-NATAL COASTLINE

An out-of-your-comfort zone experience to explore an underwater escape popular for its rich bio-diversity and lively population of fish with reef and wreck scuba diving tours on the Kwa-Zulu Natal coastline.

6. HUMOUR YOURSELF WITH A COMEDY SHOW AT THE DURBAN ICC

Do not be sad single this Valentine’s Day. Laugh until your belly aches at the ECR Kings & Queens of Comedy Durban show. There will not be any heartbreak on this night, as the show will leave you in stitches.

7. MEET AND MINGLE WITH OTHER SINGLES ON FLORIDA ROAD

Enjoy a welcome drink and a delicious three-course meal at the Butcher Block, Florida Road in Durban on Valentine’s Day available from 13 to 16 February. You can pick your favourite items from the a la carte menu - and an interesting guy or gal from the crowd.

